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'He drove us crazy'- Former Leganes captain believes Yan Diomande could surpass Barcelona star Lamine Yamal if given the same opportunity at Real Madrid
A glowing endorsement from a former teammate
As Madrid prepare to finalize a mammoth €132 million deal with Leipzig for teenage sensation Diomande, the excitement surrounding the Santiago Bernabeu is reaching fever pitch. With Rodrygo sidelined by a serious ACL injury and the future of Vinicius Junior remaining a subject of intense speculation, Los Blancos has moved swiftly to secure a new partner for Kylian Mbappe.
Gonzalez recalled the moment the Ivorian first stepped into the senior environment at Leganes, admitting that the squad was immediately taken aback by his raw ability. Speaking to AS, the veteran defender detailed the impact Diomande had on the established professionals. "We couldn’t believe how good he was. From the first touch, you could see he was different. We looked at each other asking where he had come from. He drove us crazy down the left wing. I’d never seen a youth player put on a display like that," Gonzalez recalled. "He drove us crazy down the left wing. I’d never seen a youth player put on a display like that."
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Surpassing the level of Lamine Yamal
The most provocative part of Gonzalez’s analysis involved comparing Diomande to Barcelona's superstar, Yamal. While Yamal has already established himself as a cornerstone for both club and country, Gonzalez believes that Diomande has the tools to eventually be considered the superior talent if he is granted the same platform at the Bernabeu. “Honestly, yes. It may sound crazy, but looking at his development, I see him at that level,” Gonzalez claimed.
He acknowledged that Yamal currently has the advantage of experience and consistency, but insists the gap can be closed through opportunity and mental fortitude. "Lamine has had more continuity and has been proving it for longer, but if Yan gets the same opportunity, I think he can reach his level and even surpass him. He’s exceptionally gifted. His potential is enormous. My only big question mark is how he’ll mentally handle the pressure," he noted.
The profile of a complete modern forward
What makes Diomande such a mouth-watering prospect for Madrid is his versatility and lack of obvious weaknesses in the final third. The Spaniard explained that Diomande possesses a rare combination of speed and technical security that allows him to thrive in various roles.
“Everything. His level was exceptional. He was fast, powerful, could go both ways, linked play well, constantly took players on and struck the ball well," he said.
"It’s difficult to compare him to anyone because he doesn’t excel in just one aspect. He’s technically brilliant, understands the game, combines well, makes excellent runs, is outstanding in one-on-one situations and attacks space. He’s a complete player."
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Humility and the transition to the elite
Despite his "fearless" nature on the pitch, Diomande is described as a grounded individual who was always willing to learn during his time at Leganes. Gonzalez took it upon himself to mentor the teenager, helping him navigate the complexities of life as a professional athlete. “I tried to stay close to him and help him, especially to make him understand what professional football was because he had no idea. We spoke about schedules, nutrition, rest, gym work and the need to dedicate yourself 100%, not just during training,” the Spaniard explained.
"He has a very striking contrast because he’s shy off the pitch but fearless on it. He listened, he was polite and what really stood out to me was his humility. He’s a great kid."
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