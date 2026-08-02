'He drove us crazy'- Former Leganes captain believes Yan Diomande could surpass Barcelona star Lamine Yamal if given the same opportunity at Real Madrid

As Madrid prepare to finalize a mammoth €132 million deal with Leipzig for teenage sensation Diomande, the excitement surrounding the Santiago Bernabeu is reaching fever pitch. With Rodrygo sidelined by a serious ACL injury and the future of Vinicius Junior remaining a subject of intense speculation, Los Blancos has moved swiftly to secure a new partner for Kylian Mbappe.

Gonzalez recalled the moment the Ivorian first stepped into the senior environment at Leganes, admitting that the squad was immediately taken aback by his raw ability. Speaking to AS, the veteran defender detailed the impact Diomande had on the established professionals. "We couldn’t believe how good he was. From the first touch, you could see he was different. We looked at each other asking where he had come from. He drove us crazy down the left wing. I’d never seen a youth player put on a display like that," Gonzalez recalled. "He drove us crazy down the left wing. I’d never seen a youth player put on a display like that."