Lecce launch legal war against Lameck Banda and Al Swehly over 'illegitimate' transfer exit

The Italian top-flight club have officially taken legal action over the Zambia winger's rebellion after deeming his move to Libya illegitimate. Banda, who remains contracted at the Stadio Via del Mare until June 2027, failed to report for pre-season training in Austria before linking up with Al Swehly. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lecce are now demanding financial compensation alongside strict disciplinary sanctions against both the player and his new team.