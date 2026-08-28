Rafa Leao is on the verge of leaving AC Milan. He has long divided opinion, hugely talented but ultimately unfulfilled. Among Rossoneri fans, the feeling now seems to be regret for what might have been and never was. The Portuguese forward reached the summit in the year of the Serie A title, then followed it with top-level performances in the Champions League, but then an inexorable decline set in, right up to the present day.





For all his enormous potential, his attitude, his nature and a lack of hunger stopped him from fully expressing it in a Rossoneri shirt. It is right that their paths now part, because his cycle at Milanello is well and truly over, as he himself said on several occasions in the summer.

Still, Milan fans, and above all the Rossoneri club, should not underestimate his departure. The management have a duty to replace him properly, because even if Leao is now viewed as an ordinary player, he was never an ordinary player for AC Milan.