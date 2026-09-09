Lautaro Martinez reveals 'bitter' feelings after costly mistakes doom Inter to Champions League defeat against Real Madrid

Inter's kickoff to their campaign on the European stage was marred by self-inflicted wounds as they succumbed to a narrow defeat in the Spanish capital. The Italian giants enjoyed long spells of dominance and controlled the rhythm of the game, but two significant defensive lapses gifted Real Madrid a two-goal cushion that proved insurmountable. A poorly placed pass from Curtis Jones allowed Kylian Mbappe to open the scoring, while goalkeeper Josep Martinez was caught in possession by Federico Valverde, leading to a second goal that left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

The Inter captain was quick to point out that playing at this level requires near-perfection. "We keep repeating that this is a competition where the details are decisive, and you pay the price when you make mistakes," Lautaro told Sky Sport Italia. "We had started well, controlled possession, kept the ball, but two errors so early for the two goals, it becomes difficult then. Real Madrid are a team of a high level, but Inter came here today and played with character, determination, we showed what level we can play at."