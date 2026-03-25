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Lamine Yamal snubbed as Ivan Rakitic names Barcelona's most decisive player
Raphinha over Yamal and Pedri
In a campaign where the spotlight has rarely strayed from the record-breaking exploits of teenage sensation Yamal, Rakitic has offered a different perspective on Barcelona's hierarchy. The former Croatia international, a hero of the club's 2015 Champions League triumph, has insisted that Brazilian winger Raphinha is currently the most indispensable member of the squad. While acknowledging the immense talent of the younger stars, Rakitic pointed to the 29-year-old’s all-around contribution as the deciding factor.
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The ultimate difference maker
Speaking ahead of a La Liga showdown against Atletico Madrid on April 4, Rakitic claimed there is a distinct difference in Barca's overall quality depending on Raphinha's presence.
"All things considered, he seems to me to be the one who controls his team the most right now," Rakitic explained to Mundo Deportivoduring the 'Legends Trophy' tournament in Milan. "Of course, we talk a lot about Pedri, Lamine Yamal, but I think there is a Barca with and without Raphinha."
Friction for the wonderkid
Rakitic’s comments coincide with a rare moment of turbulence for Yamal. The 18-year-old was recently visibly angry after being withdrawn during the closing stages of a narrow victory over Rayo Vallecano, with Diario Sport alleging that he said: “Always me… it is crazy.” It has been suggested that there is tension between Yamal and Barca head coach Flick, though publicly the German has insisted he has no issues with one of his star players.
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Champions League showdown looms
Barcelona will also face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Diego Simeone's side. It is a tie that will again test Flick’s tactical acumen against the seasoned grit of Simeone. Rakitic, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed on the European stage, expects a tactical chess match between the two managers when they meet again after the international break.
"It is always difficult, they're teams that know each other very well," Rakitic added. "I think Hansi Flick, as well as Simeone, are going to prepare their teams well. I think we are going to enjoy a great Champions League match. I hope Barca go through, but I think it's going to be quite tough."