This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lamine Yamal set for massive pay rise as teenage wonderkid reaches agreement over five-year contract with Barcelona after having initial deal ripped up L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Lamine Yamal is set for a massive pay rise at Barcelona, with the teenage wonderkid agreeing terms on a lucrative new contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Youngster can sign new deal when turning 18

Terms through to 2030 have been put in place

Blaugrana rewarding his status as senior star Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League INT BAR Match preview