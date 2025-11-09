Lamine Yamal brutally told he doesn't have 'soul or essence' to play for Real Madrid as Barcelona wonderkid savaged by former player

Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes waded into the argument, telling Mundo Deportivo: "I don’t understand all the noise around Lamine Yamal. We’ve all been 18 and young once. What we must do is support him and help him as much as possible because he’s a great asset to the club. Lamine is the player everyone in the world is talking about - there’s a consensus that he’s the great footballer of both the present and the future.

He added: "Having everyone watching you also comes with great responsibility and pressure. He's handling it very well, and the best way to keep helping him is to let him focus exclusively on his work. Lamine knows perfectly well what he has to do both on and off the pitch, and that’s exactly what he’s doing—staying calm, working hard, and not talking too much. He’s a very intelligent and disciplined boy. He’s dealing with a minor physical issue together with the club, trying to manage it in the best possible way while continuing to play. The key thing is that he recovers properly and keeps contributing to the team. He’s very smart and learns something new every day. Speaking little and focusing on work is essential."