This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Lamine Yamal meets Cristiano Ronaldo Junior! Barcelona and Spain hero poses alongside Real Madrid legend's son Lamine YamalBarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal posted a picture to social media of him alongside the son of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal currently on holiday after Euro 2024

Posted multiple pictures with Cristiano Junior

Spain star was wearing a Brazil shirt Article continues below