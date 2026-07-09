Lamine Yamal makes another public plea for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez to join him at Barcelona

Yamal has made no secret of his desire to see Alvarez in a Barcelona shirt. The 18-year-old winger has been vocal about the prospect of the Argentine international arriving at the Camp Nou, suggesting that the entire squad is ready to integrate the striker into their ranks. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Spain international provided a glowing assessment of the forward's capabilities and his potential fit within the team.

“Everyone knows he's a top player, the kind everyone wants to play for. I've already said it: we're open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we'll all be very happy. I think he's a great fit for Barca's style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so,” Yamal stated.







