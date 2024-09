This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Hansi Flick has warned Lamine Yamal that there is no time to rest if the Barcelona wonderkid is determined to become a 'great champion'. Barca coach believes Yamal can still 'improve'

Flick brushes off concerns over rest for youngster

Winger must 'keep going' after blistering start to season