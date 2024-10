This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

La Liga president admits he's 'worried about the racists' who could ruin Clasico as Real Madrid prepare to host Barcelona Real Madrid Barcelona Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he's "worried about the racists" ruining the Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday. Barca fans chanted "Vinicius die" before Bayern clash

Tension rising before season's first Clasico

Tension rising before season's first Clasico

Tebas hopes to watch a "tolerant match"