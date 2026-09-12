La Liga hat-trick: can Mourinho kill Barcelona's dream?

The first reason the title race is so intriguing is that Barcelona have strengthened the side that won the league last season.

Rodri stands out as one of the most significant additions. Barcelona have spent around 174 million euros this summer, bringing in Rodri from Manchester City alongside Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus and others. It is an exceptional luxury for Flick. Last season, Barcelona's greatest advantage over Real Madrid lay precisely in their ability to overwhelm opponents with attacking pressure and a high volume of offensive movement. Now they have added one of the world's best players at controlling the tempo of play in midfield.

Rodri is likely to free Pedri to push further up the pitch with greater licence, while giving Barcelona another player who can control the rhythm of matches once the team's initial intensity fades. We have already seen the signs. Barcelona's start to the season was the best of the Flick era, and Raphinha began superbly, but more importantly he has suddenly become the answer to the striker problem Barcelona were expected to face after Lewandowski and Ferran Torres departed.

Raphinha scored 8 goals in his first 5 matches this season, including six in his first four La Liga games. At 19, Yamal has already become one of Barcelona's leaders after his team-mates handed him that responsibility. He has also stated clearly that the Champions League is his main objective, a sign that Barcelona's ambitions now stretch beyond mere dominance in Spain.

Barcelona's greatest potential weakness lies in sustaining this exceptional intensity across a season in which the Champions League has become such a clear priority. This is where Mourinho comes in. Real Madrid may have to overcome Barcelona by turning the title race into a test of endurance.

Mourinho has already shown signs of grasping the importance of controlling matches rather than simply imposing dominance on them. His Real Madrid side looks, in these early stages, more complex than the usual stereotype about him. Against Malaga, he was happy to let Real Madrid rely on counter-attacks rather than insisting on possession, yet the team created nine clear chances and won 4-0.

The Inter Milan match provided the opposite example. Real Madrid once again attacked with force in offensive transitions and created nine clear chances to Inter's four, but they also allowed the opponent 21 shots and had to rely on seven saves from Thibaut Courtois.

Mourinho admitted afterwards that he did not like the chaos, and said he would prefer his team to score five or six goals while keeping absolute control of the match. This is the clearest picture of what he is trying to build. He is happy for Real Madrid to punish opponents on the counter, but he does not want those transitions to turn into open matches that resemble an exchange of goals.

Against Barcelona, this balance could prove decisive. Real Madrid have the speed to hurt Barcelona on the counter-attack, but giving Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri that same freedom would be asking for trouble. Mourinho made a point of praising his side's cohesion and explained how the organisation contributed to Valverde's goal. That may be the most important point about the current Real Madrid.