This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo rent 50-metre superyacht as Real Madrid trio given days off following disappointing La Liga opener against Mallorca K. Mbappe Real Madrid Mallorca vs Real Madrid Mallorca LaLiga Vinicius Junior Rodrygo Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo splashed out on a trip on a super yacht after Sunday's draw at Real Mallorca. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid draw La Liga opener at Mallorca

Mbappe fails to shine after blockbuster move

Players given two days off Article continues below