Kylian Mbappe's selfish Ballon d'Or bid could backfire badly: France superstar only wants to play 'important' games for his country - but his muddled mindset might hurt Real Madrid too

The striker reportedly only wants to play in big games for his country, but that sort of selfish decision has the potential to backfire massively

So, Kylian Mbappe has taken a stand. Last weekend it was reported that the France and Real Madrid forward only wants to play in the games that really matter for his country. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Mbappe "would ideally only like to play important matches with the French team."

It was news that was met with a mixture of puzzlement and indignation around the world. How could this player, France's captain, Madrid's newest Galactico, one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, elect to not do what he's very good at? Well, it turns out there's some complexity here. The report suggests that the reason for Mbappe's decision is his desire to win a coveted Ballon d'Or, a prize he will no doubt have to fight Madrid team-mates for.

But there are perhaps other reasons at play here, too. Player welfare is a concern, as is the fear of injury. But for all of the reasons that it might just make sense, Mbappe's reported decision to sit himself out when he pleases could prove to be detrimental. A megastar, a captain and a leader is doing something not only inherently selfish, but also something that could harm his team. Mbappe's Ballon d'Or bid by omission could backfire badly.