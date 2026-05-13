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Kylian Mbappe opens up on 'wonderful relationship' with Cristiano Ronaldo & help he's received from Real Madrid icon
Childhood idol turns personal mentor
Mbappe has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo, with the famous images of his bedroom walls plastered with posters of the Portuguese star becoming part of football folklore. However, the 27-year-old has now revealed that their relationship has evolved far beyond that of a fan and his idol. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, the French forward explained that they are now friends.
Speaking about their connection, Mbappe said: “He is a friend now. It’s so great when people you idolise when you’re young become your friends. We used to talk a lot, and he helped me in my first year at Madrid, because he knows it very well. We have a wonderful relationship and I’m very happy with it.”
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Pressure builds amid Bernabeu crisis
While the off-field support from Ronaldo is strong, the on-field reality for Mbappe is becoming increasingly difficult. Real Madrid have endured a disappointing campaign, and as the club faces a second straight trophyless season, the finger of blame is being pointed at the marquee 2024 signing. Despite respectable individual goal-scoring tallies, many critics argue that the team's overall dynamism and work rate have suffered since the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star's arrival on a free transfer.
The situation has reached a boiling point with fans, leading to a massive online petition calling for his departure that has garnered millions of signatures. This digital protest reflects a growing frustration among the Madridista fan base, who expected the World Cup winner to spark a new era of dominance rather than contribute to a perceived tactical imbalance that has left the team looking rigid and predictable in high-stakes matches.
The shadow of the Portuguese legend
The inevitable comparisons to Ronaldo continue to follow Mbappe, particularly as he struggles to replicate the match-winning impact that defined CR7’s trophy-laden years at the club. While Mbappe’s numbers mimic some of Ronaldo’s statistics, the collective output of the team under current management suggests a regression. It has been reported that some figures within the club have already begun to question if adding the forward was the right move given the existing chemistry, or lack thereof, between stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
The tactical headache for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been immense. Finding a way to accommodate all three attacking superstars without sacrificing defensive stability is a puzzle that remains unsolved.
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What comes next?
Mbappe is currently out injured, and it is not yet known whether he will return to action in any of Madrid's last three La Liga games of the season against Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Club. He is, however, expected to be the talisman for France once again when they head to the 2026 World Cup in North America this summer.