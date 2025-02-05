Kyle Walker & Annie Kilner's marriage is 'as bad as it's ever been' with couple 'barely talking' after Man City loanee sprung AC Milan transfer on her without warning
Kyle Walker's marriage is said to be "as bad as ever" after the footballer sprung his move to AC Milan on wife Annie Kilner without warning.
- Walker swapped Man City for Milan in January
- Initially did not discuss move with his wife
- Couple now barely on speaking terms