Kobbie Mainoo ends 2026 World Cup with no minutes! Update on Man Utd star after midfielder was told to feign injury in ‘nonsense’ third-place play-off clash with France

Tuchel has revealed that a back injury was the reason behind Mainoo’s total absence from the matchday squad during the Three Lions' 6-4 victory over France in the bronze medal match. The midfielder was widely expected to finally get his chance to shine in Miami as the coach rotated his options, but he was once again forced to watch from the sidelines. The Football Association released a statement prior to the game confirming that Mainoo is ruled out of the France clash due to injury.

Providing further clarity on the situation after the high-scoring win, Tuchel explained the nature of the setback. "Kobbie was injured in the last training session yesterday morning," the German tactician told reporters. "He had a sharp pain in the back within the training and he was not ready to play." It caps off a miserable tournament for the United academy graduate, who returns to Carrington without any competitive minutes under his belt despite his impressive domestic form under Michael Carrick last season.







