Which kit will Arsenal wear for Premier League title lift? Gunners’ trophy plans revealed after being forced to don change strip for final day trip to Crystal Palace

The "new history" Arteta refers to is the upcoming Champions League final against PSG on Saturday, May 30. Arsenal have just under a week to transition from domestic champions to European contenders as they seek their first title in the continent's elite competition. The Gunners boss remains confident that his side can manage the emotional highs of a trophy lift with the demands of a high-pressure final.

On the clash with the French champions, Arteta said: "We're going to prepare that game with the intention to win and write a new story in the club's history, that's for sure. And we know what it's going to be. We need to earn it. We need to prepare so well. I'm really confident that we're going to get there in the best possible place. And it's going to be for 90 minutes, short time, at the biggest stage that we can play in a club competition against a top of one or two."