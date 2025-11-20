'The King of Africa! - Kylian Mbappe praises ex-PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi after beating Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen to 'more than deserved' award

The Moroccan international Hakimi sealed one of the biggest individual honours of his career as he was named African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2025 in Rabat. Hakimi, who enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 campaign with PSG, finished ahead of Liverpool icon Salah and Osimhen to claim the trophy for the first time. It also marked a symbolic moment of recognition for a player who has spent years climbing among the sport’s elite.

Hosted at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, the ceremony saw Hakimi become only the fifth Moroccan player to lift the award, bringing pride to his home supporters in the nation's capital. The defender had already been one of the star performers of the season, winning the Champions League, another Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Super Cup with PSG.

Hakimi, who recently recovered from a severe ankle sprain suffered after a brutal Champions League tackle, arrived at the ceremony on a scoote, a moment that grabbed the attention of supporters and underlined his determination to be present despite his injury. He said on stage: "It's really an honour for me to be here today and I'm proud to win such a prestigious trophy. This trophy, it's not just for me, it's for all the strong men and women that have dreams in Africa and those that dream of becoming footballers."