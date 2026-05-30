Getty Images Sport
Kieran Trippier set for Championship move after agreeing deal with relegated club following Newcastle exit
Wolves secure veteran defender
According to reports from Sky Sports, Wolves have won the race to sign former Newcastle full-back Trippier on a free transfer. The 35-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the option of a further year, turning down multiple offers from clubs across the continent. The deal remains subject to a formal medical evaluation, which is scheduled to take place next week once the experienced defender returns from a family holiday.
- Getty Images Sport
Howe pays tribute
Ahead of the defender's emotional departure, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praised Trippier's immense contribution to the club after his switch from Atletico Madrid: "He's definitely deserving of recognition. I think the decision to come here in the first place needs to be celebrated because he's gone from a team that was hugely successful in Spain into a team that's fighting relegation in the Premier League.
"He took it on and I'm so pleased for him that it was rewarded because there's no guarantee that was going to be the case. The team stayed up and then never looked back. It was strange because probably a lot of people forget that he got injured and didn't really contribute on the pitch as he would have wanted initially in our fight against relegation.
"It was more the next season where he then played an unbelievable part in our run to the Champions League. We only lost, I think, four games that season... That's probably my biggest memory of him. Then along with the cup final win where I thought he was magnificent that day. Absolutely gigantic performance and he got the feeling of lifting the cup with Bruno [Guimaraes] and Jamaal [Lascelles]."
Trippier bids emotional farewell
Trippier leaves St James' Park having registered 160 appearances, a historic tenure capped by lifting the 2025 Carabao Cup against Liverpool to end Newcastle's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
Reflecting on his exit, Trippier stated: "The time has come to leave this amazing club after four-and-a-half years. This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional, and I'm really going to miss it. I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times. You've always supported me, always stood by me.
"To my teammates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career. And to the manager, Eddie Howe, all the coaching staff and the team behind the scenes, a massive thank you. The gaffer had the trust - twice - to sign me, gave me the opportunity to represent and captain this great club and most importantly, we managed to win a trophy. I'm going to miss everyone at the club. Thank you."
- Getty Images Sport
Molineux leadership role awaits
Wolves manager Rob Edwards views the experienced full-back as a vital dressing-room leader capable of driving an immediate promotion charge back to the Premier League. Trippier must quickly adjust to the physical demands of the Championship after completing his medical assessment next week. Having suffered the bitter disappointment of top-flight relegation, the West Midlands club will lean heavily on his elite pedigree as they restructure their squad for a gruelling 46-game domestic campaign.