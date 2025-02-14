'Still kicking a ball around at 40' - Harry Kane plans to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo as there is 'so much more' that the Bayern Munich & England striker wants to achieve
Harry Kane claims he will "still be kicking a ball around at 40", with the Bayern Munich and England striker ready to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Prolific frontman is only 31 years of age
- Intends to win trophies and break records
- Makes a point of always setting new targets