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Khadija Shaw to leave Man City! New WSL title-winners dealt huge blow as top-scorer prepares to depart - with Chelsea favourites for her signature
WSL top-scorer Shaw to leave Man City on free transfer
Plenty has been written about Shaw's future in recent months. In March, the Times reported that Chelsea were offering the striker more money than City, as her contract neared its end. A day later, the Guardian reported that Shaw was actually 'close' to agreeing a new deal, with the club confident that the situation would be resolved and that their star forward would be staying put. However, the same publication's latest report is that Shaw will leave City this summer after talks concluded with her 'opting to pursue a new challenge'.
That story emerged on Thursday morning, just hours after City's WSL title triumph was confirmed due to Arsenal's inability to beat Brighton on Wednesday night, and will be a real punch to the gut of fans basking in the glory of a first league title since 2016. It says that Shaw told City she wanted to stay at the club but that negotiations 'hit a number of stumbling blocks', particularly with regards to the length of the extension.
The Guardian adds that Shaw has kept conversations about her future as private as possible, so not to distract from City's pursuit of the WSL title. However, with that now wrapped up, details have emerged suggesting these next few weeks will be her final ones in the club's colours.
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Massive setback for Jeglertz's Man City
It's a massive, massive blow for City. This season has been so positive for the club, after such a long wait for another WSL title. The Cityzens have had plenty of near-misses since 2016, particularly in 2020, 2021 and 2024. In Andree Jeglertz's first year in charge, though, he has been able to guide this team over the line and Shaw has been a big reason for them getting the job done.
The 29-year-old has 19 goals in 21 WSL games this season, with her able to form a marvellous partnership with Vivianne Miedema thanks to Jeglertz's adjustments to the team's system. It's been something that has helped get the best out of the Dutchwoman again, too, who has had her most prolific season in several years after a torrid time with injuries.
It felt like City had laid a great foundation for the future and that they had so many great pieces in place to build around moving forward. However, the club will now be in the market for a striker this summer and it will be extremely difficult to replace a player who has scored more goals across Europe's top-five leagues than anyone else since her move to City, from Bordeaux, in 2021.
Chelsea the front-runners for Shaw's signature
So, where might Shaw go? Chelsea have been the side most heavily linked, with the Athletic reporting that the Blues have offered the striker a £1 million-per-year ($1.36m) deal that City had not matched at the time of that story. It's a move that would make a lot of sense as Chelsea need a No.9 in this summer transfer window.
Catarina Macario left in March and Sam Kerr is seemingly set to depart when her contract expires in a few weeks' time, leaving the Blues with Mayra Ramirez, who has missed the entire season with a hamstring injury, and Aggie Beever-Jones, who has struggled to stay fit throughout the campaign and is also still yet to negotiate an extension on her own expiring contract. Ramirez has also been linked with a move away, despite not playing since pre-season.
A world-class, reliable and consistent No.9 would be a massive help to Chelsea as they try to bounce back from what has been a disappointing season, particularly because of their extremely underwhelming WSL title defence. To weaken a domestic rival while acquiring such a player would be a bonus.
Chelsea will have competition, though. The Athletic previously reported that Shaw had suitors across Europe and also in the United States, with the Guardian picking out big-spending London City Lionesses as another interested party as well as Barcelona. The Spanish champions, however, do already boast a world-class No.9 in Ewa Pajor and they often have to work within financial restrictions, which is of particular note this summer given the expiring contract of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.
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One more trophy for Shaw & City to play for - against Chelsea
Shaw's time at Man City isn't over yet. The new WSL champions will travel to London this weekend to take on Chelsea, the team they just dethroned and the front-runners to sign their star striker, in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Jeglertz will hope the speculation around Shaw doesn't distract his side from keeping the possibility of a league and cup double alive and that the forward might yet still have some magical moments to provide before she ends her five-year spell in Manchester. Liverpool and Brighton will contest the other FA Cup semi-final, with the winner of the tie between City and Chelsea to head to Wembley as big favourites for the trophy.