Khadija Shaw to leave Man City! New WSL title-winners dealt huge blow as top-scorer prepares to depart - with Chelsea favourites for her signature

Plenty has been written about Shaw's future in recent months. In March, the Times reported that Chelsea were offering the striker more money than City, as her contract neared its end. A day later, the Guardian reported that Shaw was actually 'close' to agreeing a new deal, with the club confident that the situation would be resolved and that their star forward would be staying put. However, the same publication's latest report is that Shaw will leave City this summer after talks concluded with her 'opting to pursue a new challenge'.

That story emerged on Thursday morning, just hours after City's WSL title triumph was confirmed due to Arsenal's inability to beat Brighton on Wednesday night, and will be a real punch to the gut of fans basking in the glory of a first league title since 2016. It says that Shaw told City she wanted to stay at the club but that negotiations 'hit a number of stumbling blocks', particularly with regards to the length of the extension.

The Guardian adds that Shaw has kept conversations about her future as private as possible, so not to distract from City's pursuit of the WSL title. However, with that now wrapped up, details have emerged suggesting these next few weeks will be her final ones in the club's colours.