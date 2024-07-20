Kaizer Chiefs technical team, July 2024Kaizer Chiefs
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs warned about Nabi and his technical team - 'None of the local coaches will gain knowledge from them'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine Nabi

Amakhosi have been challenged to have one of their own in the technical team which will benefit the club in future.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nabi has set-up his technical team
  • No local coach has been included
  • This is a big concern for Ex-Chiefs star
Article continues below