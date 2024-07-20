Kaizer Chiefs warned about Nabi and his technical team - 'None of the local coaches will gain knowledge from them'

Kaizer Chiefs Seth WillisKaizer Chiefs warned about Nabi and his technical team - 'None of the local coaches will gain knowledge from them'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine NabiAmakhosi have been challenged to have one of their own in the technical team which will benefit the club in future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNabi has set-up his technical teamNo local coach has been includedThis is a big concern for Ex-Chiefs starArticle continues below