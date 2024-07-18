Rushwin Dortley, Bafana Bafana, June 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs close in on highly-rated Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley according to Cape Town Spurs farewell message

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursRushwin DortleySouth Africa

Amakhosi look set to secure the signature of the South Africa national team defender ahead of the upcoming Premier Soccer League campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs look set to sign Bafana Bafana defender
  • He played for Cape Town Spurs last season
  • The star was impressive in 2024 Cosafa Cup
Article continues below