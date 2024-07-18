Kaizer Chiefs close in on highly-rated Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley according to Cape Town Spurs farewell message

BackPagePixClifton MabasaKaizer Chiefs close in on highly-rated Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley according to Cape Town Spurs farewell messagePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursRushwin DortleySouth AfricaAmakhosi look set to secure the signature of the South Africa national team defender ahead of the upcoming Premier Soccer League campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs look set to sign Bafana Bafana defenderHe played for Cape Town Spurs last seasonThe star was impressive in 2024 Cosafa CupArticle continues below