Kaizer Chiefs star to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi & Vinicius Jr in USA as South American teams submit squads

GOALCeline AbrahamsKaizer Chiefs star to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi & Vinicius Jr in USA as South American teams submit squadsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsVenezuelaCopa AmericaKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityPolokwane CityA Glamour Boy has secured a spot in the national team set to compete in the upcoming Copa America 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCastillo makes the cut for Copa America The Chiefs player will represent Venezuela He will look to get game time in the remaining PSL games Article continues below