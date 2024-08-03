Todibo NiceGetty
Suraj Radia

Juventus closer to another signing? Ex-Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo left out of Nice squad amid talks with Serie A side - even though West Ham made a better offer

JuventusNiceTransfersWest HamSerie A

Jean-Clair Todibo has been left out of Nice's squad during pre-season, with the ex-Barcelona defender still holding out for a move to Juventus.

  • Todibo dropped by Nice for friendly
  • Juve and Nice can't agree on fee
  • Defender wants Juve despite West Ham bid
