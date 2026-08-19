A new chapter starts now. Aside from failing to land Vlahovic and an experienced goalkeeper, Alisson or Dibu Martinez, Spalletti has been given the reinforcements he asked for in the market: Vicario, Celik, Lucumì, Alajbegovic, Ekhator and the confirmation of Boga. Another arrival could still come before 1 September, in midfield or attack. The club are also trying to meet Spalletti's demands in terms of outgoing business, with the departures of Openda and Adzic (curiously both on target in the first official game of the season with their respective new teams, Lyon and Sassuolo), as well as Rouhi, and with difficult negotiations to offload Di Gregorio, one defender from Rugani and Cabal, one midfielder from Miretti and Koopmeiners (in addition to Arthur being cut), and at least two from Nico Gonzalez, David, Milik and Zhegrova. On top of that, the directors are backing Spalletti in his bid to put faith in the restored Douglas Luiz.





At 6.30pm on Sunday in Frosinone, Spalletti's first real Juventus side at 100 per cent will begin to play, and he will no longer have any margin for error. In the event of a false start, we would bet that the shadow of Antonio Conte would not take long to loom over the Juventus dugout.







