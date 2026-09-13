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CM Juventus Inside Spalletti 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, a defeat born of confusion, arrogance and Spalletti’s wrong choices. Adzic scores... and David scores too!

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Opinion

Analysis of Juventus’s defeat away to Sassuolo

Juventus' defeat away to Sassuolo hurts more for the way it unfolded than for the three points they dropped at the Mapei Stadium. It was also a defeat for master Spalletti against pupil Aquilani, and one born from the confusion Juventus showed tonight, on the pitch and on the bench.


Juventus' starting line-up was almost forced, especially in midfield, because of the many injury absences. But the substitutions and the way Spalletti and several players handled the closing stages raise some doubts.


Bringing on Zhegrova was clearly the right call, given the brace scored by the Kosovan, but doubts remain over the simultaneous withdrawal of Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez for Zhegrova and Woltemade. Kolo Muani should probably have been the one to make way, a ghost once again this evening. Spalletti stuck with him instead, and after the match he explained that he intends to keep placing his trust in the Frenchman.

  • Then there was the way Juventus handled the closing stages. On the fourth matchday of the league season, after dragging themselves level twice, the second time even after the 90th minute, logic suggested they should have settled for a draw.Instead, as Spalletti said after the match, he told the team to go for 3-2, adding, however, that the players took him too literally... Always playing to win is the right idea in absolute terms, but the wrong one in that specific moment. The huge spaces left for Sassuolo in the 94th minute, away from home, are neither those of a big team nor of a 'team', and they raise questions about how Spalletti is managing the technical resources at his disposal. Those on the pitch deserve no less blame, above all the more experienced players, with 'captain' Bremer first and foremost.


    Juventus end the evening in paradoxical fashion: while the forwards, Kolo Muani and Woltemade, fail to score, former Juventus player Adzic, on loan at Sassuolo, punishes Juventus. Elsewhere, other players who have left Juventus are scoring and thriving: Vlahovic, Openda, Licina and, from tonight, even David, on target for the first time in an Atletico Madrid shirt.



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