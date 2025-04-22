'No energy anymore' - Why Jurgen Klopp wouldn't accept Real Madrid job as ex-Liverpool full-back reveals 'the only way' German will make shock return to management
Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel explains the only way Jurgen Klopp could return to management, adding that he'll turn down Real Madrid.
- Klopp reportedly wanted by Real Madrid
- German currently working at Red Bull
- Babbel suggests only way Klopp can return to dugout