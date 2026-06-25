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Jurgen Klopp explains why he likes controversial World Cup hydration breaks
The benefit for players
As the World Cup stages matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, FIFA has implemented scheduled breaks at the midway point of each half. While the primary objective is to protect players from the sweltering North American summer heat, the stoppages have become a major talking point. Klopp, however, has taken a more light-hearted approach to the debate.
Speaking about the implementation of the rules, Klopp acknowledged the physical necessity for the athletes. "It’s really hot and it’s good for the players," Klopp said. "Is it good for the coaches? Yeah, I would have loved it. Maybe it’s a little bit too much right now. It’s definitely too long because for drinking, you don’t need two and a half minutes or whatever. But that’s the thing."
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Klopp finds the funny side of FIFA's new rule
According to the 59-year-old coach, the experience gained from seeing a match live at the stadium compared to watching the match on television will be different. Klopp jokingly admitted that they provide a practical solution for someone of his age during long matchdays.
"It’s got its use and when you are in the stadium, it’s OK because you get a little bit of a show - in Dallas with the cheerleaders, which I enjoyed on the big screen," Klopp said. "It’s completely fine but I understand when you sit at home and then the commercials start… but being my age, it is a welcome break to go to the toilet!"
Tuchel and Van Dijk lead the opposition
On the other hand, the policy received criticism from those involved in the field. England manager Thomas Tuchel has also shared his frustrations, suggesting that the frequency of the breaks fundamentally alters how a football match is played. For managers who rely on high-intensity rhythm and exhausting the opposition through continuous pressure, a reset every 22 minutes can prove detrimental to their tactical plans.
The Three Lions boss said: "I think that it interrupts and changes the identity of a football match much more than I thought. I had hydration breaks before when it was really, really hot and needed, but they were shorter. They were shorter and they were just in a few matches. In the interests of fairness here, it is now done in every match for every team. It breaks the match almost in four quarters. And I think it changes the characteristic of the match more than I thought."
While Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk feel the system needs a more flexible approach rather than a blanket rule for every fixture. He said: "Hydration breaks are a bit interesting, because I was obviously watching almost all the games up until today, and every time going to commercial is a bit… Not really that I like it," Van Dijk explained. "I think for the neutral watchers on TV it’s also not great. If it’s really hot, obviously it would be good to put them in. But I think you have to look at it in every game, separately, in my opinion. But I think I’ve said enough already for that."
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FIFA stands firm on tournament equity
Despite the chorus of disapproval from high-profile stars and the boos heard from the stands when play stops, FIFA has no intention of scrapping the breaks mid-tournament. The governing body maintains that the primary objective is player safety and ensuring that every team competes under the same set of operational rules, regardless of whether a stadium roof is closed or the external temperature drops.
Responding to the ongoing criticism, a FIFA spokesperson told the Press Association: "We want to ensure equal conditions for everyone and that’s why these breaks are implemented in every match."
President Gianni Infantino defended the regulations with a similar explanation, denying that FIFA is making a profit from the subsequent advertising.