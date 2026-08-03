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Julian Alvarez begins Atletico Madrid training program as Barcelona transfer hopes fade for Argentine striker
Training begins despite transfer uncertainty
The saga surrounding Alvarez’s future has taken a significant turn as the striker has started a specialized training program prepared by Atletico. After a period of silence following his public declaration during the World Cup that he wanted to leave to fulfil his “dream” of a new challenge, the 26-year-old is now following a strict physical regimen. According to Marca, Alvarez, who is currently enjoying the final days of his holiday, has been working individually since August 1 to ensure he is in peak condition for the upcoming campaign.
This move suggests that the Argentine is maintaining his professional obligations despite the heavy interest from the Catalan giants. The fitness schedule designed by the Atletico coaching staff is intended to last for nine days, leading up to his expected return to the club’s training ground on August 10.
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Barcelona move hits a diplomatic wall
While Alvarez prepares for his return, Barcelona’s attempts to bring him to the Camp Nou have hit a major roadblock. The relationship between the two Spanish heavyweights has soured considerably, with Atletico accusing Barcelona of tapping up the player behind their backs. This friction has escalated into a formal dispute, with Atletico filing an official complaint with both the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and FIFA. The Rojiblancos are clearly unhappy with the way the Blaugrana have conducted their pursuit, leading to a breakdown in communication at the executive level.
Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has been vocal about the club's stance, publicly insisting that they will not negotiate with Barcelona under the current circumstances. The hardline position taken by the capital club means that a move to Barca is effectively blocked for the time being.
Simeone and the Griezmann precedent
Despite the legal drama unfolding between the clubs, Alvarez remains on good terms with manager Diego Simeone. The pair reportedly maintained a healthy dialogue during the World Cup, even as speculation regarding the striker's future reached a fever pitch. This personal connection could be vital if Alvarez is to be reintegrated into the starting XI this season. Atletico’s management have pointed the finger at the player’s representatives rather than the striker himself, suggesting that the door is still open for him to remain a key part of the project in Madrid.
The club has even encouraged Alvarez to look at the example of Antoine Griezmann, who successfully rebuilt his relationship with the Atleti faithful and the board after his own controversial move to Barcelona and subsequent return.
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The possibility of a foreign exit
Although Atletico would prefer to keep the Argentine, the situation is far from settled. The club is aware that a substantial offer from outside of La Liga could change everything. With Barcelona and Real Madrid now considered unrealistic destinations due to the diplomatic fallout and financial constraints, any departure would almost certainly involve a move to another European powerhouse.
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