Julian Alvarez begins Atletico Madrid training program as Barcelona transfer hopes fade for Argentine striker

The saga surrounding Alvarez’s future has taken a significant turn as the striker has started a specialized training program prepared by Atletico. After a period of silence following his public declaration during the World Cup that he wanted to leave to fulfil his “dream” of a new challenge, the 26-year-old is now following a strict physical regimen. According to Marca, Alvarez, who is currently enjoying the final days of his holiday, has been working individually since August 1 to ensure he is in peak condition for the upcoming campaign.

This move suggests that the Argentine is maintaining his professional obligations despite the heavy interest from the Catalan giants. The fitness schedule designed by the Atletico coaching staff is intended to last for nine days, leading up to his expected return to the club’s training ground on August 10.







