'Jude is useless' - Jobe Bellingham jokes his brother must 'learn how to cook and drive' as Sunderland youngster misses his mum since Real Madrid star's transfer
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham may be one of the best footballers on the planet but he's "useless" at everyday life, according to brother Jobe.
- Bellingham dubbed 'useless' by his little brother
- Jobe says England star can't cook or drive
- Family life shown off on new YouTube channel