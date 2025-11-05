Jude Bellingham gives thoughtful response to Liverpool fans' hostile treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid team-mate subjected to boos on Anfield return

The night turned out to be a disappointing one for Bellingham and Co as Alexis Mac Allister's 61st-minute strike sealed all three points for the hosts, but the English midfielder did make European history as he eclipsed Lionel Messi and Madrid colleague Kylian Mbappe. At just 22 years and 128 days old, the former Birmingham City prodigy smashed Los Blancos icon Iker Casillas’s long-standing record as the youngest player in history to reach 50 appearances in Europe’s elite club competition.

Since moving from Dortmund to Madrid in the summer of 2023, Bellingham has lived up to, and arguably exceeded, the astronomical expectations placed upon him. He marked his arrival at the Spanish capital with goals in his first four Champions League games, establishing himself as the heartbeat of a side that would win the competition under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2023-24 campaign. That early streak made him only the fourth Real Madrid player in the 21st century to score on both his La Liga and Champions League debuts, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, and Marco Asensio. Bellingham’s record-breaking spree doesn’t stop there.