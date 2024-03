The Buccaneers suffered their first defeat of 2024 when they were edged by Babina Noko in Limpopo.

Orlando Pirates dropped to position four on the Premier Soccer League table following Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was a result that dented their bid for a top-two finish as the race for a Caf Champions League spot heats up.

GOAL brings you the reaction of the Buccaneers' coach Jose Riveiro as well as Babina Noko's captain Linda Mntambo.