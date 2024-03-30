Linda Mntambo, Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United
Seth Willis

Linda Mntambo breaks Orlando Pirates hearts as Sekhukhune United dent Soweto giants' Caf Champions League ambitions

Premier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedOrlando PiratesTshegofatso John MabasaJose Riveiro

The Buccaneers' ambitions of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League took a knock following a defeat to Babina Noko.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mntambo played a crucial role in Sekhukhune's win
  • Ex-Bucs player assisted and scored
  • Mabasa scored his seventh PSL goal

Editors' Picks