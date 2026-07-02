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Jonathan Tah breaks silence on Germany’s World Cup penalty heartbreak after defender stepped up to take decisive spot-kick as team-mates backed away
The nightmare in New Jersey
Tah has finally spoken about the moment that will haunt his career, admitting that his decisive penalty miss against Paraguay has played on his mind "thousands of times." The 30-year-old defender, who stepped up as the sixth taker, was the unfortunate villain in the shootout, firing his effort over the bar before Paraguay's Jose Canale successful kick condemned Julian Nagelsmann's side to a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat following a frustrating 1-1 draw after extra time.
Taking to social media to process the emotional fallout, the Bayern Munich star was candid about the mental toll of the defeat. "The missed penalty has already gone through my head thousands of times and you try to somehow steer it into the goal in your thoughts," Tah wrote on his Instagram. "But the reality is that the ball was not in. And that hurts. I am incredibly disappointed and sad that we are out of the tournament. To be honest, I still haven't fully realised it yet."
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Bravery amidst a lack of volunteers
While the miss will dominate the headlines, reports have emerged suggesting a lack of leadership within the German ranks during the shootout. According to BILD, while other senior stars hesitated to take the sixth penalty, Tah - who had never taken a penalty in his professional career before - volunteered for the high-pressure moment.
This lack of urgency from the squad was criticised by legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who noted that a "top team doesn't look for volunteers" in such moments. Despite the outcome, Tah insisted he would not hide in the future, stating: "I would take it again next time! With full conviction and confidence to score it for Germany. It didn't work out this time, but it won't stop me from trying again next time. We as a team keep going and I also keep going, no matter what comes!"
VAR controversy adds to German frustration
The penalty shootout might have been avoided altogether had a controversial extra-time decision gone in Germany's favor. Tah thought he had won the game with a late strike, only for the officials to rule it out for a perceived foul by Waldemar Anton on the goalkeeper. Nagelsmann was left fuming on the touchline and in his post-match duties, branding the referee's decision "a scandal". Nagelsmann argued that the contact was minimal and that his side had been robbed of a legitimate winning goal before the lottery of the shootout took place.
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Support pours in for the Bayern star
Despite the criticism aimed at the team's overall performance, Tah has received significant backing from the sporting community. NBA star Dennis Schroder, former team-mates Granit Xhaka, and ex-Germany international Cacau were among those offering supportive messages on social media.
His club, Bayern Munich, also chimed in to support their center-back, replying to his post with: "Pride is an understatement." While Germany faces a period of deep reflection following their round of 32 exit, Tah’s willingness to take responsibility suggests he remains a core part of the DFB's future plans.