Following in Jude's footsteps! Jobe Bellingham set to visit Bundesliga club amid significant German transfer interest after sealing Premier League promotion with Sunderland
Jobe Bellingham is set to visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday as he continues to attract transfer interest from German clubs.
- Bellingham to visit Eintracht Frankfurt
- Has offers from Dortmund and RB Leipzig
- Helped Sunderland secure Premier League promotion