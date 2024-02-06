Jesse Lingard is finally back in football! Ex-Man Utd star to complete FC Seoul transfer on two-year contract after passing medical at South Korean club

Jesse Lingard is finally back in football! Ex-Man Utd star to complete FC Seoul transfer on two-year contract after passing medical at South Korean clubRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesJesse LingardFC SeoulK-League 1TransfersJesse Lingard has completed his medical and is all set to sign for Korean club FC Seoul on a two-year deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLingard back in footballSet to sign for FC SeoulLast played for Nottingham Forest