Jesse Lingard is finally back in football! Ex-Man Utd star to complete FC Seoul transfer on two-year contract after passing medical at South Korean club

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard has completed his medical and is all set to sign for Korean club FC Seoul on a two-year deal.

  • Lingard back in football
  • Set to sign for FC Seoul
  • Last played for Nottingham Forest

