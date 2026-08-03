'It's a great move for him!' - Jermaine Jenas urges £60m Newcastle star Lewis Hall to join Manchester United

Former Newcastle midfielder Jenas believes a move to the Red Devils would represent a major step forward in Hall's career.

Speaking to 10bet, Jenas offered his assessment: "I think it's a great move for him, I really do. He's had a fantastic couple of years at Newcastle. I think he was obviously a huge Newcastle United fan after going there from Chelsea and so on, but he's one of those players that people looked at and said he should probably be at the World Cup.

"Like I said, he's had a good, solid year; his development year-in, year-out seems to be getting better and better.

"For a club like Manchester United to come in for him is a huge step in the right direction - not only for United, because he's just consistent week-in, week-out, but it's also a big loss for Newcastle, I'm not going to lie. For him and his personal career, it's a great move."