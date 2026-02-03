Javier Mascherano appears to confirm Lionel Messi 2026 World Cup decision as Inter Miami boss assesses current Argentina squad

Mascherano added, as he gets to see Messi up close on a daily basis and knows the kind of condition that the South American GOAT is in: “I like to stay close to the players and, above all, understand how they feel. No one knows better than them how their body is responding.”

Asked about the Albiceleste’s chances of going back-to-back on the World Cup-winning front, Mascherano said: “Argentina is going to approach the World Cup in the best possible way. They've been competing at a very high level for a long time and have extraordinary players.”

Messi is already the all-time leading appearance-maker at World Cup finals, having graced 26 matches so far. He appears set to raise that bar even further, while adding to a haul of 196 international caps.

He has previously said when asked about forming part of Argentina’s global title defence in 2026: “I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”

Messi added on talks with Scaloni: “The truth is we've been talking about it. He understands, and we've discussed it a lot. He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust and we can talk about everything.”