'Beyond digusting!' - James Tarkowski's wife slams trolls 'wishing death on him' in X-rated rant after Everton star escaped red card for foul on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister

James Tarkowski's wife has slammed the "disgusting" trolls for "wishing death" on the Everton star over his foul on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.

Everton man sent death threats online

