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Adhe Makayasa

James Rodriguez throws backing behind Luis Diaz's Ballon d'Or bid as Colombia gear up for World Cup

L. Diaz
J. Rodriguez
Colombia
World Cup
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Ballon d'Or

Colombia captain James Rodriguez believes international teammate Luis Diaz is a genuine contender for the upcoming Ballon d'Or following a spectacular season with Bayern Munich. The iconic midfielder insists a deep run on the global stage would validate the winger's world-class status, sparking intense excitement ahead of the nation's return to the tournament.

  • Diaz excels in debut Bayern season

    Diaz enters the tournament following a magnificent domestic campaign with Bayern Munich, where he secured both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. The 29-year-old winger registered an astonishing 26 goals and 23 assists across all competitions, with only team-mate Michael Olise recording more league assists.

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  • Luis Diaz ColombiaGetty

    Diaz tipped for greatness

    Veteran playmaker Rodriguez believes his high-flying compatriot already belongs in the elite bracket of modern footballers. Assessing the winger's chances of claiming football's ultimate individual accolade, Rodriguez said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Luis Diaz as Ballon d’Or, why not? For me he’s top five in the world right now already. If we get to the final, he can win the Ballon d’Or.”

  • Chasing Colombian football history

    A triumphant international campaign could make Diaz the first-ever Colombian to claim the prestigious prize. Radamel Falcao achieved the nation's highest finish by placing fifth in 2012, while Rodriguez himself finished eighth following his memorable 2014 Golden Boot exploits. The stakes are uniquely heightened as the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on October 26 in London, moving away from Paris to commemorate its historic 70th anniversary.

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  • Colombia v Chile - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Group K opener awaits

    Colombia are finalising their tactical preparations as their stars look to replicate their blistering club form on the international stage. Boasting a fully fit squad, the South Americans face an intriguing group stage against Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and heavyweights Portugal. Their World Cup campaign officially gets underway against Uzbekistan on June 18, where Nestor Lorenzo's side will face an immediate test of their lofty tournament aspirations.

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Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
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Colombia crest
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