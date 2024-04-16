James McClean Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

James McClean salutes Wrexham fans singing 'he hates the f*cking King' less than a month after Prince William's visit to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney-owned club

League Two

James McClean has been caught on camera saluting fans singing “he hates the f*cking King” less than a month after Prince William’s visit to Wrexham.

  • Prince William visited the Racecourse in March
  • King Charles met Hollywood owners in 2022
  • Red Dragons celebrating promotion into League One

