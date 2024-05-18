Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Itumeleng Khune honoured but Kaizer Chiefs fail to beat Polokwane City in their final PSL home game

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityKaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityItumeleng Khune

Legendary goalkeeeper was introduced with 15 minutes to go as Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

  • Khune, potentially, plays last home game for Chiefs
  • Amakhosi draw 0-0 with Polokwane
  • Top-eight ticket not guaranteed
