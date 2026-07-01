'It hurts' - Sebastian Beccacece steps down as Ecuador manager after defeat to World Cup co-hosts Mexico

The journey for La Tri at the 2026 World Cup came to an end in the Round of 32, and with it, the tenure of their manager. Beccacece confirmed that his contractual obligations with the Ecuadorian Football Federation concluded with the team's exit from the tournament. Despite a spirited campaign that included a memorable victory over Germany, the manager felt he could not remain in his post after failing to reach the goals he had set for himself and the nation.

Speaking to the press after the 2-0 defeat to Mexico, Beccacece was transparent about his reasons for walking away. "Our contract ended with the World Cup. I don't think we were able to achieve the feat we promised: to make this the best World Cup ever. Today it's my turn to say goodbye," he admitted.