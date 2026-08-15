FC Bayern München
'We'll definitely talk about it soon' - Bayern Munich new €50m signing yet to discuss role with Vincent Kompany
Saibari primed for action
Saibari has finalised a €50 million (£43m/$58m) move to Bayern from PSV after starring for Morocco at the World Cup. The 25-year-old playmaker netted in all three group fixtures and slotted home the decisive penalty in the shoot-out win over the Netherlands before sustaining a hamstring injury against Canada. Now back to full fitness, the prolific midfielder is ready to deliver his attacking flair at the Allianz Arena.
- FC Bayern München
Playmaker relishes tactical fit
Speaking at his official unveiling, Saibari highlighted his faith in the Bundesliga giants' ambitious project: "Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They've given me the confidence that I can develop as a player and person here. They play with a lot of movement and high intensity. I saw that myself last season. They play very good football, it's always intense, they always look for finishes. I like that a lot."
When quizzed on how he fits into Kompany's tactical setup, he explained: "I haven't discussed it [position] in detail with the coach. I've been focusing on my injury and comeback. We'll definitely talk about it soon. My favourite position is the number ten, everyone knows that. But I can play in several positions, we always switch around during games anyway. I can also play out wide and a bit deeper."
Eredivisie pedigree boosts attack
Bringing in Saibari injects proven firepower into Bayern's frontline following his exceptional output in the Dutch top flight. The versatile attacker directly contributed to 45 goals (26 goals, 19 assists) across his last two Eredivisie seasons with PSV, a record unmatched by any other player in the division. His capacity to operate behind the striker, stretch defences from the flank, or drop deeper gives Kompany valuable tactical versatility.
- Philippe Ruiz
Dortmund Supercup clash looms
Saibari could make his competitive debut when Bayern take on Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 22. The marquee Der Klassiker clash serves as an immediate test for the Moroccan recruit ahead of the league curtain-raiser. Six days later, Kompany's side begin their Bundesliga title defence by welcoming Stuttgart to the Allianz Arena.
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