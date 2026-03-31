Is Deniz Undav a powder keg? Julian Nagelsmann is basically right – yet he’s making a mistake

Woltemade repaid Nagelsmann’s faith with a thoroughly impressive performance. Undav, meanwhile, came on after the break for Kai Havertz, who was also in fine form once again; according to many fans, Havertz should have been ahead of Undav in the pecking order due to his long injury lay-off. Undav’s substitution had already been called for in the first half by the unmistakable chants of the German supporters present in his adopted home of Stuttgart.

However, Nagelsmann once again justified his decision not to include Undav in the starting line-up before the match on ARD by stating that he was “more of a finisher” and came into his own “when the opposition are already tired. His qualities tend to fade a bit when he has to work hard during the game.” If he were to backtrack, he could, moreover, “forget about his credibility”. Shortly before the end, Undav scored, netting the 2-1 winner to the frenetic cheers of the fans. The general consensus could now be: Undav has shown Nagelsmann!

However, that doesn’t quite reflect reality – and that’s unlikely to please some critical fans. For Undav confirmed Nagelsmann’s assessment from the very first second after coming on as a substitute. In one half, Undav touched the ball just 13 times, played two misplaced passes and lost both of his challenges. The striker, who was poorly integrated into the game, fulfilled only his role as a finisher with flying colours. He subsequently stated that, whilst he was aware of his role following a “conversation with the national team coach”, this “might perhaps change as a result of goals like that”.

Nagelsmann himself made it clear afterwards, however, that “it is rather unlikely” that anything would change. When asked again about the role, he therefore explained with a serious expression: “Rather unlikely; I’m not having these role discussions for March, but for the World Cup.” And thanks to the clear communication within the DFB squad, Undav is also aware of this, as he added after expressing his hope: “I accept it.” In fact, Undav scored the majority of his goals (16 out of 23) for VfB in the second half, thereby supporting Nagelsmann’s earlier reasoning.

Nevertheless, his statement at the subsequent press conference was, once again, at the very least unfortunate, suggesting that Undav would be putting himself under pressure with his desire for a starting place: "From that perspective, it’s fine by me as soon as he starts scoring fewer goals. If he can cope with that himself, he’s welcome to do so."