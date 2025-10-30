Inter Miami's Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list at $20.45M, with LAFC's Son Hueng-Min next closest at $11.15M

The report also shed light on team payrolls. Inter Miami, at $48.97M, outpace the rest of the league by $18.87 million - with that gap alone higher than the payrolls of 15 clubs in the league. The Herons will have $14.78 million come off the books following this season due to the retirements of Busquets and Jordi Alba - which could lead to the club bringing in even more talent.

LAFC are second at $30.1M, while Atlanta United ($28.5M), FC Cincinnati ($23.2M), and the Chicago Fire ($23.1 M) round out the top five.