‘There’s only one’ - Inter Miami boss calls for Lionel Messi ‘protection’ as Argentine GOAT archives ‘extraordinary’ piece of history in MLS

Inter Miami’s talismanic captain reached another historic milestone at BMO Field, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to record 100 goal contributions. Messi achieved the feat in just 64 games, comfortably shattering the previous record held by Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco, who took 95 appearances to reach the same century mark.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was in vintage form, providing two assists and scoring a clinical 75th-minute goal to put the game beyond doubt. His performance followed a disastrous collapse for the Herons in the Florida Derby against Orlando City, proving once again that the veteran attacker is the driving force behind Miami's pursuit of silverware this season.