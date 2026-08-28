Inter Miami appoint Lionel Messi's former Argentina team-mate Kily Gonzalez as new head coach to replace Guillermo Hoyos

Inter Miami have acted decisively to arrest their recent slump by naming former Valencia and Inter Milan winger Kily Gonzalez as their new head coach. The club announced the move on Thursday, confirming that Gonzalez will succeed Hoyos, who had been leading the team on a permanent basis following a successful interim stint. The decision comes at a time when the Herons are struggling for form, currently navigating an ongoing five-match winless streak.

The club released an official statement to clarify the transition period, noting that the new boss is not yet ready to take his place on the touchline. "Inter Miami CF announced today that it has reached an agreement with Cristian Alberto "Kily" Gonzalez to become the Club’s new First Team head coach," the statement said. "Gonzalez will officially assume his duties once he receives the corresponding work permits. Guillermo Hoyos will provisionally continue in charge of the team until the arrival of the new head coach and his coaching staff."



